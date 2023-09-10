ADC Harun withdrawn from DMP Ramna Zone for assaulting 2 BCL leaders

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Harun-Ar-Rashid, has been withdrawn from Ramna Zone for beating up two central leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League after summoning them to the police station.
Bangladesh Chhatra League is the student wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, DMP’s media and public relations division deputy commissioner Md Faruq Hossain on Sunday said ADC Harun was withdrawn in the afternoon.
“ADC Harun has been attached to the DMP’s public order management division. DMP commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq signed the order,” he added.
Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner of DMP’s detective branch (DB) Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid told newspersons, “All the high officials including the DMP commissioner know about the matter. The incident will be investigated and action would be taken against the ADC if he is found guilty.”
Police allegedly beat up two central leaders of BCL indiscriminately inside the Shahbagh police station on Saturday night. The injured leaders are - central organising secretary and DU’s Fazlul Haque Hall unit president Anwar Hossain and central science affairs secretary and DU’s Shahidullah Hall unit general secretary Sharif Ahmed.
The two critically injured BCL leaders were admitted to a private hospital in the capital.
The victims and their classmates alleged ADC Harun beat them up mercilessly inside the Shahbagh police station. Some 10-15 police members along with ADC Harun continued beating them despite identifying them as BCL leaders.
Police sources said a female police officer was having hanging out with ADC Harun at the hospital at Shahbagh. He husband turned up there along with several BCL leaders and activists. This led to an altercation between them. Following this, ADC Harun left the spot. Later he summoned the BCL leaders and activists to Shahbagh police station and beat them up.
One of the injured BCL leaders has returned home from hospital while another one was undergoing treatment until filing of this report.
The police sources further said the husband of the police officer is also a high official of an important state institution.