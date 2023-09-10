ADC Harun withdrawn from DMP Ramna Zone for assaulting 2 BCL leaders

Speaking to Prothom Alo, DMP’s media and public relations division deputy commissioner Md Faruq Hossain on Sunday said ADC Harun was withdrawn in the afternoon.

“ADC Harun has been attached to the DMP’s public order management division. DMP commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq signed the order,” he added.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner of DMP’s detective branch (DB) Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid told newspersons, “All the high officials including the DMP commissioner know about the matter. The incident will be investigated and action would be taken against the ADC if he is found guilty.”