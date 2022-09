The amount of open waste in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has been reduced to 30 per cent from 90 per cent in the last two years, said DSCC mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday, reports UNB.

"Earlier in Dhaka city, 90 per cent of the waste was found in scattered in places. Now it has been reduced to just 30 per cent,” the mayor said while talking to reporters after inaugurating the Secondary Transfer Station in the city’s Khilgaon area.