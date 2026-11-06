Hasi’s life is a struggle, but she keeps smiling

It was a leisurely afternoon on 24 October, the final day of the Durga Puja holidays. Walking past a mosque and along the footpath beside it, I entered the Dhanmondi Lake area. People were strolling around here and there. After walking a little further, I sat down on a circular seating area beside a bridge. A few people were sitting scattered about, some in groups and others alone. Among them was a woman sitting by herself, with a square basket and a bag beside her. Her basket contained a small assortment of items, including plastic toys, hair clips and round caps.

‘Do you sell these things?’ I asked. She nodded in the affirmative.

‘Do you sit here every day?’

This time, she gave a longer answer. She did not come to this spot every day; instead, she went around selling her goods. She frequently visits Road Nos 11 and 28 of Dhanmondi. Her children accompanied her, too. On holidays, an organisation held classes for street children on this side of the lake. She had brought her children there to attend the classes. After the lessons, the teachers had taken the young students to have a meal. She was waiting for them to return.