Students of Dhaka College and City College clash at Science Lab
A clash has broken out between students of the Dhaka College and the Dhaka City College in the capital’s Science Lab area.
It began around 2:45 pm on Wednesday and continued for more than one hour. There were repeated chase and counter chase between two sides, while vehicles remained stalled in long queues on the adjacent roads.
Shah Mostafa Tariqujjaman, assistant commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) New Market Division, told Prothom Alo that the clash had stemmed from a scuffle that had taken place between some students of the two colleges while embarking on a student bus of Dhaka College on the previous day.
Taking a cue from the scuffle, a group of Dhaka College students went to the City College and carried out vandalism there. In retaliation, the City College students came out and took positions at Science Lab around 2:45 pm. Later, the Dhaka College students approached the spot, and it led to a clash between two sides, he said, adding both groups attacked each other with brick chips.
According to witnesses, there were casualties during the clash. The tension is yet to calm down completely.
A severe traffic gridlock created on the adjacent roads. The police went to the spot and are trying to keep the situation under control.