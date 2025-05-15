JnU students continue blocking Kakrail intersection

The students of Jagannath university (JnU) are continuing their sit-in at Kakrail intersection in the capital on Thursday too, demanding justice for the police attack on them and to press home their three-point demand.

Several hundred students were at the sit-in programme, which has resulted in complete shutdown of vehicular movement through the Kakrail intersection, at the time of filing this report around 11:40 am.

Speaking to Prothom Alo around 9:00 am, Ramna police station sub-inspector (SI) Abdul Kadir, who has been posted at the intersection, said there were more than 50 protesters at the time.