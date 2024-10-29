Dhaka Shishu Park: Costs leap from Tk 780m to Tk 6.06b at Taposh's behest

It all started in 2018 when a letter was sent from the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs to the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). The DSCC should have been pleased with the proposal outlined in the letter, but the opposite occurred.

According to the proposal, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs would allocate Tk 780 million to the DSCC for the renovation and upgrade of the existing Shishu Park (children’s park) as part of the project to build Swadhinata Stambha—Phase 3.

The project included an underground parking facility that would pass beneath the Shishu Park and would disrupt some of the park's rides. To mitigate this, the ministry offered to provide funds to purchase new rides and upgrade the park.

However, the proposal was rejected on the grounds that the funds were inadequate for the necessary renovations and ride purchases. At the time, Sayeed Khokon was the DSCC mayor.

In 2020, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh assumed office and discovered the previous proposal. He too rejected it but opted to upgrade the park through DSCC itself. Taposh initiated a project worth Tk 6.03 billion to enhance Shishu Park.