Dhaka Shishu Park: Costs leap from Tk 780m to Tk 6.06b at Taposh's behest
It all started in 2018 when a letter was sent from the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs to the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). The DSCC should have been pleased with the proposal outlined in the letter, but the opposite occurred.
According to the proposal, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs would allocate Tk 780 million to the DSCC for the renovation and upgrade of the existing Shishu Park (children’s park) as part of the project to build Swadhinata Stambha—Phase 3.
The project included an underground parking facility that would pass beneath the Shishu Park and would disrupt some of the park's rides. To mitigate this, the ministry offered to provide funds to purchase new rides and upgrade the park.
However, the proposal was rejected on the grounds that the funds were inadequate for the necessary renovations and ride purchases. At the time, Sayeed Khokon was the DSCC mayor.
In 2020, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh assumed office and discovered the previous proposal. He too rejected it but opted to upgrade the park through DSCC itself. Taposh initiated a project worth Tk 6.03 billion to enhance Shishu Park.
He secured approval for the project from the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) by leveraging his authority. It was decided that of the Tk 6.03 billion, the government would contribute Tk 4.83 billion—half of which would be issued as a grant and the rest as a loan. The DSCC would provide Tk 1.2 billion from its own funds.
The majority of the project cost (Tk 4.41 billion) is assumed to be allocated for the purchase and installation of 15 rides for Shishu Park. Concerns have been raised regarding the pricing of these rides. Three entrepreneurs involved in managing recreation centers in the private sector told Prothom Alo that the rates quoted for the rides are astonishingly high. They noted that in government projects, unusually inflated prices tend to be charged. That is the reason for the exorbitant costs.
The Dhaka south city authority budgeted Tk 970 million for the purchase and installation of a ride known as the 'Mine Train' (also referred to as the Mine Coaster), which can carry 30 people at a time. According to the specifications outlined in the project, this ride should not cost more than Tk 50 million. Industry experts managing four major entertainment centres in and around Dhaka have confirmed this assessment to Prothom Alo.
In an effort to determine the actual cost of the mine train, Prothom Alo contacted two companies in China via email. Henan Schneider Amusement Rides Company Limited quoted a price of Tk 59 million for a 30-seat mine train, including installation in Bangladesh. Another company provided a slightly lower estimate of Tk 56 million.
Sources involved in the project, who wished to remain anonymous, indicated that plans are in place to import these devices from countries such as Japan, the US, the UK, Canada, and various European countries, which contributes to the high costs. However, they also noted that if the machines can be procured at a lower cost through a tender process, they will pursue that option.
In this project, the cost for setting up the ‘12D Theater’—which creates a lifelike experience for the audience—has been estimated at Tk 810 million, with a capacity of 36 seats. A senior official from a private recreation centre in Dhaka's Uttara stated that constructing such a theatre typically costs between Tk 45 million and Tk 50 million. He noted, on the condition of anonymity, that building a theatre of similar size to European standards would not exceed Tk 200 million.
Among the other rides in the project, the price for the 'Disco Mega' has been set at Tk 274.2 million. This ride features a boat-shaped structure that can accommodate 40 people and swings from side to side.
Additionally, the 'Super Air Race' has been priced at Tk 495.6 million, resembling a merry-go-round. Officials from two amusement parks in Ashulia and Narsingdi expressed that, even for the highest quality rides, the prices should not surpass Tk 200 million. Despite this, the City Corporation aims to purchase two rides for a total of Tk 770 million.
The project has also allocated Tk 16 million for the purchase of an SUV and a pickup van, raising questions about the necessity of these vehicles for the park’s modernisation.
It is often observed that the DSCC takes a considerable amount of time to initiate projects after approval, sometimes up to one and a half years. However, this project has started quickly, with work divided among five contractors chosen by Taposh. Infrastructure development has already started, with Tk 5.5 million released immediately after project approval. The process to release Tk 1 billion is underway in the current financial year.
Iftekharuzzaman, the executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), believes that the project involving the purchase of rides at inflated prices should be halted. He emphasised the need for a re-evaluation of ride prices, which should align with international market rates.
Iftekharuzzaman further remarked that what could have been accomplished for Tk 780 million is now projected to cost Tk 6.04 billion, which he described as an organized scam. He called for an investigation to identify all individuals complicit in this scheme, including former mayor Taposh.
Opportunity to spend money
The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs proposed Tk 780 million to the DSCC for the modernisation of Shishu Park in Shahbagh for a specific reason. Shahbagh Shishu Park is owned by the DSCC, and the Ministry is implementing the 'Swadhinata Stambha Construction (Phase III) Project' at Suhrawardy Udyan, which encompasses part of the park.
Shishu Park has been closed since January 2019 for this project, which includes the construction of underground parking. As a result, many of the park's rides had to be removed, and various structures were damaged during the project.
The ministry essentially offered this proposal to the City Corporation as compensation for the disruptions caused. However, the City Corporation believes that accepting the proposal would limit their opportunity to spend the funds as they see fit.
According to multiple sources within the DSCC, the three-year project (from July 2023 to June 2026) was initiated primarily by the interest of then-Mayor Tapas and several senior officials. Tapas arranged for the project to be approved swiftly.
However, following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August, the project has come to a standstill. Otherwise, Tk 1 billion would have been allocated for the current financial year.
Mizanur Rahman, the chief executive officer of the DSCC, commented to Prothom Alo about the unusual expenditures on the park's modernisation. He emphasised that their primary goal now is to reopen the children's park quickly and ensure public access.
* More to follow...