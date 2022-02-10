Evaly Rassel’s luxury SUV sold at auction for Tk 18m

The luxury sports utility vehicle (SUV) owned by former Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel has been sold for Tk 18.15 million (1.815 crore) at an auction in Dhaka.

Engineer Habibur Rahman purchased the Range Rover during the open auction.

The auction was held at the Victoria Convention Centre near the Evaly head office in Sobhanbag of the capital’s Dhanmondi on Thursday.