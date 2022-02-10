Evaly Rassel’s luxury SUV sold at auction for Tk 18m

Seven vehicles went under the hammer with the Range Rover attracting the highest price.
The base price was the Range Rover (Dhaka Metro Gha-18-7098; registration year: 2020; brand: Land Rover) set at Tk 1.60 million (1.60 crore). The SUV attracted Tk 2 million (20 lakh) more than its base price at the auction.
The Range Rover went on auction at first. Bidding started with Tk 20,000 and it increased to Tk 100,000.
Engineer Habibur Rahman (ID no.: 038) called the winning bid with Tk 18.15 million (1.815 crore). Sheikh Shafiul Alam (ID no.: 049) was the second highest bidder with Tk 18.10 million (1.81 crore).
The other six vehicles put on auction are follows:
Dhaka Metro Ga-45-4127; registration year: 2021; Toyota Prius; brand: Toyota; manufacturing year: 2015; base price: Tk 1.35 (13.50 lakh);
Dhaka Metro Gha-15-7512; registration year: July 2020; Toyota C-HR Hybrid; brand: Toyota; manufacturing year: 2017; base price: Tk 1.8 (18 lakh);
Dhaka Metro Ga-45-4620; registration year: January 2021; Toyota Corolla Axio; brand: Toyota; manufacturing year: 2017; base price: Tk 918,000;
Dhaka Metro Ga-45-4621; registration year: January 2021; Honda Vezel; brand: Honda; manufacturing year: 2015; base price: Tk 918,000;
Dhaka Metro Gha-18-9615; registration year: July 2021; Honda Vezel; brand: Hodna; manufacturing year: 2015; base price: Tk 1.6 (16 lakh) and
Dhaka Metro Cha-56-4822; registration year: July 2020; microbus; brand: Toyota; manufacturing year: 2015; base price: Tk 1.2 (12 lakh).