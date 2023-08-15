Police disperse Jamaat men firing tear gas, sound grenade in BSMMU

The leaders and activists of Jamaat Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir staged demonstrations around the ambulance carrying the body of Delwar Hossain Sayedee, who was sentenced to life in prison for crimes against humanity during the liberation war, demanding his namaz-e-janaza in Dhaka on Monday. Later, police fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse them.

The Jamaat-Shibir leaders and activists, later, staged demonstrations inside the Bangbandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital and on the road in front of it calling the death of Delwar Hossain Sayedee a ‘murder’ all night. They also chanted various slogans against the government at the time.

However, the police took a strict stance at around 5:00 am and started firing tear gas and hurled sound grenades to disperse them. The entire area was covered with smoke from tear gas. At one point, the leaders and activists of Jamaat Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir left the area.