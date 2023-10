Police have conducted raids at the residences of BNP central leaders, and detained the party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir from his Gulshan residence in the morning.

BNP has said the law enforcing agencies have conducted raids at the residences of party standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, joint secretary general Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal and international affairs committee member Ishraq Hossain.

*More to follow...