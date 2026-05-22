Child rape and murder: Protests demanding swift trial, traffic disrupted

Protests and a human chain demonstration are under way at the Mirpur-10 roundabout in Dhaka demanding swift trial over the rape and murder of a child in Pallabi. Traffic movement in the adjacent roads has been brought almost to a standstill.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Mirpur-10 Roundabout under the banner of “local residents” from around 2:45 pm today, staging protest marches demanding the execution of the child’s killer and protesting against what they described as a deterioration in the country’s law-and-order situation.