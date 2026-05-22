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Child rape and murder: Protests demanding swift trial, traffic disrupted

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Protests are under way at the Mirpur-10 Roundabout, Dhaka demanding the execution of the killer in the child rape and murder case, while also protesting against the deterioration of the country’s law-and-order situation. The photo was taken at around 3:00 pm today, 22 May 2026Prothom Alo

Protests and a human chain demonstration are under way at the Mirpur-10 roundabout in Dhaka demanding swift trial over the rape and murder of a child in Pallabi. Traffic movement in the adjacent roads has been brought almost to a standstill.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Mirpur-10 Roundabout under the banner of “local residents” from around 2:45 pm today, staging protest marches demanding the execution of the child’s killer and protesting against what they described as a deterioration in the country’s law-and-order situation.

Earlier, from around 2:15 pm, a human chain was formed near the child’s home by the B-11 Social Welfare Youth Organisation and teachers and students from the school where the child studied. Alongside the organisers, ordinary residents also took part in the demonstration.

Meanwhile, after Friday’s Jumah prayers, another protest procession began in Mirpur and ended in front of the child’s residence.

Protests are under way at the Mirpur-10 Roundabout, Dhaka demanding the execution of the killer in the child rape and murder case, while also protesting against the deterioration of the country’s law-and-order situation. The photo was taken at around 3:00 pm today, 22 May 2026
Prothom Alo

Mirpur police station officer-in-charge Md Hafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo that protesters included activists and supporters of various political parties as well as members of the public. As a result, traffic on the road had become almost completely paralysed.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visited the child’s family at their home on Thursday night and assured them that a proper investigation into the incident would be ensured swiftly.

The child’s dismembered body was recovered from a flat on the second floor of a building in Pallabi at around 11:30 am on Tuesday. The main accused in the case, Sohel Rana, gave a confessional statement before a court on Wednesday, saying the child had been raped before being killed.

Various political parties and organisations have condemned the incident and expressed outrage, demanding a fair investigation and speedy trial.

Children, guardians and staff members of Nalanda High School form a human chain demanding an end to the killing and abuse of children, including the murder of a child in Dhaka’s Pallabi area, and calling for justice. Participants chanted, “I shall make this world fit for children — this is my solemn pledge to every newborn.” Protest songs were performed in chorus, while children and guardians carried placards bearing various messages of protest. The programme concluded with the national anthem. The photo was taken in front of the Chhayanaut building in Dhanmondi, Dhaka in the afternoon of 22 May 2026
Zahidul Karim

Human chains and demonstrations were also held yesterday, Thursday, while several organisations expressed grief and concern over the killing.

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