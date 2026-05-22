Child rape and murder: Protests demanding swift trial, traffic disrupted
Protests and a human chain demonstration are under way at the Mirpur-10 roundabout in Dhaka demanding swift trial over the rape and murder of a child in Pallabi. Traffic movement in the adjacent roads has been brought almost to a standstill.
Hundreds of people gathered at the Mirpur-10 Roundabout under the banner of “local residents” from around 2:45 pm today, staging protest marches demanding the execution of the child’s killer and protesting against what they described as a deterioration in the country’s law-and-order situation.
Earlier, from around 2:15 pm, a human chain was formed near the child’s home by the B-11 Social Welfare Youth Organisation and teachers and students from the school where the child studied. Alongside the organisers, ordinary residents also took part in the demonstration.
Meanwhile, after Friday’s Jumah prayers, another protest procession began in Mirpur and ended in front of the child’s residence.
Mirpur police station officer-in-charge Md Hafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo that protesters included activists and supporters of various political parties as well as members of the public. As a result, traffic on the road had become almost completely paralysed.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visited the child’s family at their home on Thursday night and assured them that a proper investigation into the incident would be ensured swiftly.
The child’s dismembered body was recovered from a flat on the second floor of a building in Pallabi at around 11:30 am on Tuesday. The main accused in the case, Sohel Rana, gave a confessional statement before a court on Wednesday, saying the child had been raped before being killed.
Various political parties and organisations have condemned the incident and expressed outrage, demanding a fair investigation and speedy trial.
Human chains and demonstrations were also held yesterday, Thursday, while several organisations expressed grief and concern over the killing.