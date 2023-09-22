Dhaka residents suffer due to heavy downpour for six hours

In some places, vehicles were unable to move because of too much waterlogging. Meanwhile, the rain also continued so, the water didn’t recede either. These led to severe traffic congestion on different roads. People got stuck in vehicles. Yet, the traffic police members were performing their duties in those places, he added.

The meteorological department stated that there has been 113 mm of rain in Dhaka between 6:00pm and 12:00am. There are chances of rain on Friday also. Besides Dhaka there was rain in Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions in the evening stated the meteorological department.

In Friday’s forecast the meteorological department said that there might be light to moderate rain with gusty winds in most parts of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and in many parts of Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions. And, there might be lighting at the time. Alongside that, there might be moderate to heavy rains in some parts of Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions.