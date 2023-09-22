4 people including three of a family electrocuted in Mirpur waterlogging 

Four people, including three from the same family, lost their lives due to electrocution in Dhaka's Mirpur during a rainstorm. The incident occurred on the opposite side of Jhilpar Slum, adjacent to Commerce College in Mirpur, on Thursday night at around 9:30 pm.
The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mirpur Model Police Station, Mohammad Mohsin, informed Prothom Alo at 12:30 am that the area was flooded due to heavy rain.
When lightning struck, an electric wire broke and fell into the water. Five people suffered serious injuries from the electric shock.
Local residents rescued them in critical condition and rushed them to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. The physician on duty declared four of them dead.
According to the police, three of the deceased belong to the same family. They are Md Mizan, 30, his wife Mukta Begum, 25 and daughter Lima, 7.
The couple's seven-month-old son Hossain was admitted to Suhrawardy Hospital with critical injuries.
Police reported that another young man named Mohammad Anik, 20, tragically died after being electrocuted while attempting to save this family. All of them were residents of Jhilpar Slum.
Starting Thursday evening, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms lashed Dhaka. The capital's main roadways were submerged in water, causing disruptions in traffic. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, Dhaka received 113 mm of rain from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am.