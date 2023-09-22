4 people including three of a family electrocuted in Mirpur waterlogging 

Four people, including three from the same family, lost their lives due to electrocution in Dhaka's Mirpur during a rainstorm. The incident occurred on the opposite side of Jhilpar Slum, adjacent to Commerce College in Mirpur, on Thursday night at around 9:30 pm.

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mirpur Model Police Station, Mohammad Mohsin, informed Prothom Alo at 12:30 am that the area was flooded due to heavy rain.

When lightning struck, an electric wire broke and fell into the water. Five people suffered serious injuries from the electric shock.