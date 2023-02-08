3rd terminal of Dhaka airport to open in Oct: Mahbub Ali

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mahbub Ali on Tuesday said Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport’s third terminal will be inaugurated in October this year as 60 per cent construction work of the terminal has already been completed, reports news agency BSS.

“The aesthetic terminal building is now visible. Now works of different machinery installation and interior designing is going on,” he said while talking to journalists after visiting the construction work of the terminal and passenger services at the current terminal-1 and 2.