3rd terminal of Dhaka airport to open in Oct: Mahbub Ali

Mahbub Ali said works of enhancing strength of runways at all airports, new terminal building construction and modernisation of security system are going on to ensure safe flight operations and enhancing passenger services.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, silent revolution of development has taken place in the country’s aviation sector, he said.
The state minister also said flight operations at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) are being kept closed for five hours every night as the work is underway to update the instrumental landing system (ILS) of the runway to category-2 from category-1.
He said the government is making an effort so that passengers do not face any problem for the development works.
Once the ILS is updated, the limitations of flight operations due to thick fog in winter will be removed, he added.
Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md. Mokammel Hossain, Civil Aviation Authority Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman and Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Executive Director Group Captain Muhammed Kamrul Islam were present during the visit.