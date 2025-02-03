Obituary
1st death anniversary of ex-DGHS director TH Khan on Tuesday
The first death anniversary of former director of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Tofazzal Hossain (TH) Khan will be held on Tuesday
TH Khan passed away at his residence in Uttara, Dhaka on 4 February 2024, leaving behind his wife, three sons, and a host of relatives, friends, admirers and well-wishers.
Family will arrange a Qur'an recitation and milad mahfil, as well as distribute foods to orphans on the occasion.
TH Khan was the father of Md Morshed Hasan Khan, who is a professor at the University of Dhaka, BNP’s mass education affairs secretary, a member of BNP media cell, and the secretary general of University Teachers' Association of Bangladesh (UTAB).