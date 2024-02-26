DMP advises using alternative routes during Postogola Bridge maintenance work

To facilitate the ongoing maintenance on Buriganga Bridge-1 (Postogola Bridge), vehicular movements across the bridge will be restricted from 24 February to 8 March.

As a substitute, the Babubazar Bridge has been designated for transportation in the area since 24 February, leading to an increase in traffic congestion.

To alleviate this situation, it has been advised to use alternative routes on the following dates: 26 February, 1 March, 4 March, and 8 March.

KN Roy Niyati, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of the Media and Public Relations Department of DMP, said, the use of alternative routes is recommended to mitigate the heavy traffic conditions arising from the utilization of Babubazar Bridge.