Overweight students not enrolled at Mohammadpur Preparatory School

Asked about the requirements, Mohammadpur Preperatory School and College’s principal Belayet Hossain told Prothom Alo that those requirements were in place since the school’s founding in 1976. These are being followed since the beginning as no changes were made.

He said the school authorities did not feel to change these requirements as except a few members of the guardians' committee, none raised any objection about these.

“Our goal is to ensure a good environment for the pupils. Overweight students are usually naughtier and comparatively younger students can’t cope with them. It’s easier to manage others (those who are slimmer).”

On milk teeth, the principal reasons that some guardians try to get their children admitted in play group by showing a decreased age. As a result, younger students cannot cope with older ones.

The principal said the requirements of milk teeth were set to ensure that no older students can get enrolled.

Asked if they mean physically or mentally challenged students would not be admitted by saying that students would need to be ‘mentally and physically fit’, the principal said, “Yes, exactly. Students with disabilities cannot keep pace with normal students. Guardians spend a lot of money on their children’s education here. Students with disabilities lag behind. We don’t have teachers required to give extra care to students with disabilities. Still, some students with disabilities are studying at our school.”

Belayet Hossain also said he thinks that schools for students with disabilities are a better option for disabled students.

Shahjadpur Model Primary School’s headteacher Fahima Akter said there are no requirements for admission in government schools except the age requirement.

She said the age requirement for pre-primary school admission is 5. There are no requirements for weight or milk teeth. Also, there are no restrictions to enroll students with disabilities

Fahima said a mentally challenged student reads in second grade at her school.