'Our daughter didn’t give us time, she left all of a sudden'

At one point, Maksuda Akter was heard crying on the other end of the mobile phone. Iqbal Kabir took a long breath and said, “Our daughter didn’t give us time, she left us all of a sudden. Now it has been difficult to manage her mother. ”

Iqbal Kabir said Ilma caught a fever on the afternoon of 29 June, the day of Eid-ul-Azha. The next day, she tested positive for dengue and her platelet count was 145,000. As her platelet count dropped, Ilma was admitted to the capital’s Ad-Din Hospital and she died around 9:30pm.

Iqbal Kabir further said his daughter’s first namaz-e-janaza was held at their residence in Malibagh and another namaz-e-janaza was held in their village in Brahmanbaria where she was buried at family graveyard.