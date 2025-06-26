DSCC administrator resumes office at Nagar Bhaban after 43 days
Md Shahjahan Mia, the administrator of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), has resumed office at the DSCC headquarters of Nagar Bhaban after 43 days.
Speaking to journalists upon arriving at the Nagar Bhaban, he announced that operations in all departments would begin from today.
Md Shahjahan Mia arrived at the Nagar Bhaban around 1:30 pm today, Thursday.
Addressing the journalists, he said, “We no longer want to look back. We want to move forward. We will carry out a number of tasks on priority basis. Of them, the task of finalising the budget will be carried out as soon as possible.”
A protest under the banner ‘Dhakabashi’ began on 14 May demanding that BNP leader Ishraque Hossain is handed over the mayoral responsibilities of DSCC.
Supporters of Ishraque had been staging a sit-in at Nagar Bhaban. So the administrator could not come to the Nagar Bhaban since 14 May.
However, Ishraque’s supporters announced a partial suspension of their ongoing protest this Sunday, allowing day-to-day services to resume at the Nagar Bhaban.
They had said at the time that while daily operations would recommence, the administrator would still not be allowed to enter, and the engineering department of DSCC would remain closed.
Despite this, when DSCC administrator Shahjahan Mia arrived at the Nagar Bhaban today, he was welcomed by city corporation employees who are participating in the movement supporting Ishraque.
Many officials from the engineering department were also seen returning to the Nagar Bhaban today.
Arif Chowdhury, a leader of the BNP-supported workers' union at the city corporation who has been participating in the protest in support of Ishraque, told Prothom Alo that they have decided to cooperate with the administrator from now on following directives from higher authorities.