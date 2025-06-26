DSCC administrator resumes office at Nagar Bhaban after 43 days

Md Shahjahan Mia, the administrator of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), has resumed office at the DSCC headquarters of Nagar Bhaban after 43 days.

Speaking to journalists upon arriving at the Nagar Bhaban, he announced that operations in all departments would begin from today.

Md Shahjahan Mia arrived at the Nagar Bhaban around 1:30 pm today, Thursday.

Addressing the journalists, he said, “We no longer want to look back. We want to move forward. We will carry out a number of tasks on priority basis. Of them, the task of finalising the budget will be carried out as soon as possible.”