Ishraque’s supporters construct stage for demo at Nagar Bhaban, vehicular movement stopped

The supporters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Isharque Hossain have taken positions in front of the main entrance of Nagar Bhaban, the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) headquarters, constructing a stage.

They have been staging demonstrations for the last few days demanding their leader be installed as DSCC mayor.

Due to the demonstration, movement of all types of vehicles stopped on the Bangabazar to Golap Shah Mazar road in the capital from 10:00 today, Tuesday.

Ishraque’s supporters have also taken positions at Golap Shah Mazar intersection.