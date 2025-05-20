Ishraque’s supporters construct stage for demo at Nagar Bhaban, vehicular movement stopped
Due to the demonstration, movement of all types of vehicles stopped on the Bangabazar to Golap Shah’s Mazar in the capital from 10:00 today, Tuesday.
The supporters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Isharque Hossain have taken positions in front of the main entrance of Nagar Bhaban, the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) headquarters, constructing a stage.
They have been staging demonstrations for the last few days demanding their leader be installed as DSCC mayor.
Ishraque’s supporters have also taken positions at Golap Shah Mazar intersection.
The programme has been going on since 10:00 am locking the main entrance of the Nagar Bhaban, which has stopped all the services of DSCC.
Earlier in the day, Ishraque’s supporters from various areas of the Dhaka South City Corporation thronged to Nagar Bhaban with processions.
They were heard chanting various slogans including demanding resignation of local government ministry adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and not to make excuses to administer the oath of Ishraque Hossain as DSCC mayor.
A section of DSCC officials and employees alongside the BNP and its associate bodies have extended their support to the demonstrations.
Mikes have been installed at several electric poles along the Bangabazar to Golap Shah Mazar road.
The supporters of Ishraque have been demonstrating under the banner of “Dhakabasi” (residents of Dhaka) since Wednesday.
Citizens deprived of services
Various services, including birth and death registration, trade licenses, holding tax, and construction permits, are stuck at the DSCC office. A resident of Old Dhaka, Nurjahan Begum, says, “I have been going around for three days. The gate is closed, and they are not allowing me to meet anyone.”
Shah Alam, another service seeker, says, “The time for renewing my trade license is running out, but they are not letting me enter the office.”
Supporters of Ishraque Hossain claim that Asif Mahmud himself is repeatedly obstructing Ishraque’s oath-taking process. They allege that various excuses, such as “legal complications”, “interpretation of clauses”, and “opinions from the ministry”, are being used to delay the process.
Several officials at the city hall, speaking on condition of anonymity, say they are coming to work, but are unable to enter the main building.
The mayoral election of DSCC was held on 1 February 2020. There were widespread allegations of irregularities and fraud in that election. Ishraque Hossain was the candidate from BNP.
The government removed Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh from the mayor’s position after the fall of the Awami League government in the face of the mass uprising on 5 August last year.
On the other hand, on 27 March this year, an election tribunal declared Ishraque Hossain the winner of the last DSCC elections. Following this, the election commission published a gazette notification declaring Ishraque as the mayor on 27 April.
Meanwhile, in a Facebook post on Monday, BNP leader Ishraque Hossain wrote about the ongoing movement at the Nagar Bhaban and the position of the local government ministry.
He said, “They have clearly shown what role they will play in the upcoming national elections by trying with all their might to stop the BNP’s mayor in Dhaka.”
Ishraque demanded the immediate resignation of those working as representatives of a party, abandoning their neutrality.
He also writes on Facebook, “Mayor post is not the matter. The main objective was to expose the ugly truth that certain individuals in the interim government have greed for power and their desire to make it permanent.”
On the other hand, in a Facebook post yesterday, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, adviser to the local government ministry, wrote that the movement in support of Ishraque is being carried out by force.
In his post, he mentioned 10 complications that are preventing Ishraque’s oath-taking as mayor.
“Until these complications are resolved, the oath-taking is not possible. Instead of following the proper procedures, the city BNP is carrying out this movement to press home their demand showing power. As a result, the daily operations of the city corporation have been disrupted, causing public inconvenience,” he added.