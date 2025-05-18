JCD blocks Shahbagh protesting ‘negligence’ in probe of Shahriar killing, demanding trial

The leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) on Sunday laid siege to Shahbagh intersection in the capital protesting “negligence” in the investigation of killing of Shahriar Alam Samya, a Dhaka University student and also a JCD leader, and demanding the arrest of main killer.

The leaders and activists of the student wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) started their blockade of the vital intersection around 3:45 pm, which has stopped vehicular movement through the area.

A huge number of JCD leaders and activists were seen chanting various slogans including “we want justice”, “we want trial of Samya murder”.