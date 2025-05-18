JCD blocks Shahbagh protesting ‘negligence’ in probe of Shahriar killing, demanding trial
The leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) on Sunday laid siege to Shahbagh intersection in the capital protesting “negligence” in the investigation of killing of Shahriar Alam Samya, a Dhaka University student and also a JCD leader, and demanding the arrest of main killer.
The leaders and activists of the student wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) started their blockade of the vital intersection around 3:45 pm, which has stopped vehicular movement through the area.
A huge number of JCD leaders and activists were seen chanting various slogans including “we want justice”, “we want trial of Samya murder”.
Another large portion of the JCD leaders and activists were chanting slogans in front of the Public Library as well.
JCD’s central president Rakibul Islam and general secretary Nasir Uddin have taken positions near the metrorail station.
Earlier in the day, around 12:00 pm they laid siege to Shahbagh police station on demand of arrest of the “main” accused in the Samya murder case.
The JCD has been observing the programme in line with an announcement they made through a media release on Saturday.
It was said that the rally will be held in protest of what they say as negligence in the investigation of the killing of Shahriar Alam Samya, demand of the arrest of the main killer and safe campus. Protesting programmes were also announced at educational institutions around the country.
DU student Shahriar Alam Samya was stabbed to death by some miscreants near the open stage inside the Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Tuesday night.
Samya, a student of Institute of Education and Research of 2018-19 session, was the literature and publication affairs secretary of Dhaka University’s Sir AF Rahman Hall unit JCD.
His brother Shariful Alam filed a murder case with Shahbagh police station on Wednesday morning. Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident. The court has placed the three on 6-day remand each for interrogation.