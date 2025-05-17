Ishraque's supporters lock Nagar Bhaban gates, service disrupted, protests to continue
Supporters of Ishraque Hossain have locked all the gates of Nagar Bhaban, the main office of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), effectively halting all service-related operations from the building.
According to reports, the gates were locked around 9 am today, Saturday.
The action was taken by his supporters and followers under the banner Dhakabashi in protest of Ishraque Hossain not being appointed as mayor.
Several protesters told Prothom Alo that they had locked a total of 65 gates in Nagar Bhaban. Prothom Alo confirmed this on-site.
At the protest, Ishraque Hossain’s supporters declared Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, advisor to the ministry of local government, rural development and cooperatives and also the ministry of youth and sports, and his secretary Rezaul Maksud Zahedi, persona non grata at Nagar Bhaban. They also warned that they would be resisted wherever they were found.
Officials and employees of the corporation are, in effect, observing an unofficial holiday. None of them are able to enter Nagar Bhaban. The office of the local government division is also located in Nagar Bhaban. This is where Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, advisor to the local government, rural development and cooperatives ministry, works. Due to the locks on the gates, all operations of this office have also come to a halt.
However, several individuals participating in the protest told Prothom Alo that on Thursday, the second day of the protest, all gates of Nagar Bhaban had also been locked. Since that day, service operations from Nagar Bhaban had essentially been suspended.
As previously announced, around from 9 am today, supporters of Ishraque Hossain began gathering in front of Nagar Bhaban. They staged a protest there until 11 am and then began marching toward the secretariat.
As they marched toward the secretariat, police barricades on all sides prevented Ishraque’s supporters from reaching its entrance.
Around 1:30 pm, the protesters concluded the day’s programme by announcing the next day’s programme in front of Nagar Bhaban. Retired senior secretary Moshiur Rahman stated that Dhakabashi would continue their protest tomorrow, Sunday, as well.
Following a court verdict, the Election Commission (EC) published a gazette on 27 April declaring Ishraque Hossain the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation.
Eighteen days after that, on Thursday, the local government, rural development and cooperatives ministry sent a letter to the law and justice division seeking clarification on whether there were any legal complications regarding the verdict in the election case filed by BNP’s mayoral candidate Ishraque Hossain in the 2020 Dhaka South City elections and the EC’s decision not to file an appeal.
The letter, titled 'Regarding Providing Legal Opinion', was signed by joint secretary of the local government division Mahbuba Irene and sent last Thursday to the secretary of the law and justice division.
Earlier on Thursday, residents of the city also staged a sit-in for the second day demanding the same, locking the main gate of Nagar Bhaban. Officials and employees of the South City Corporation expressed solidarity with the protest that day. Today as well, they showed support by participating in the protest and march.
Protesters in front of Nagar Bhaban said that no steps have been taken yet to administer Ishraque’s oath of office. Therefore, they demonstrated to demand that Ishraque be officially handed over the responsibilities as mayor.
Services disrupted
Not only Nagar Bhaban but also service operations at 10 regional offices of the corporation have been shut down by supporters of Ishraque Hossain. An executive engineer from one of the regions, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that Ishraque’s supporters have also protested at regional offices, not allowing any officials or employees to enter.
Around 2 pm, Nasrin Begum arrived in front of Nagar Bhaban, the main office of Dhaka South City Corporation, with her daughter and brother from the Jurain area to collect her father's death certificate. However, she was unable to enter the building due to the gates being locked. Expressing frustration, she said, “I came here last Thursday as well to collect the certificate, but couldn’t get in because of the protest. Today I see all the gates are locked again. Now I don’t know what to do.”
Shawon Ahmed came on a motorcycle from the Gulshan area to inquire about a relative’s birth registration at Nagar Bhaban. He too was unable to enter due to the main gate being locked. Voicing his frustration, he said that ordinary citizens like him are facing severe difficulties in this city of demands. They want a quick end to this suffering.