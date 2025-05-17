Ishraque's supporters lock Nagar Bhaban gates, service disrupted, protests to continue

Supporters of Ishraque Hossain have locked all the gates of Nagar Bhaban, the main office of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), effectively halting all service-related operations from the building.

According to reports, the gates were locked around 9 am today, Saturday.

The action was taken by his supporters and followers under the banner Dhakabashi in protest of Ishraque Hossain not being appointed as mayor.

Several protesters told Prothom Alo that they had locked a total of 65 gates in Nagar Bhaban. Prothom Alo confirmed this on-site.