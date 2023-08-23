Jurain gas blast: Child succumbs to injuries after parents deaths

The death toll from a gas explosion, in Dhaka’s Jurain area on 14 August, has reached three as a five-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries today, Wednesday, reports news agency UNB.
The deceased was identified as Afsana, daughter of Atahar Ali.
Tariqul Islam, resident medical officer of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said that Afsana had been undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital with 25 per cent burn injuries. She breathed her last at around 7:50 am today.
Earlier, on Monday, five members of a family, including Afsana, suffered burn injuries in an explosion apparently from a gas pipeline leak.
Among the injured, Atahar Ali, 35, father of the child, and his wife Mukta Khatun, 30, died at the hospital on 17 August.
Two more victims, Altaf Sikder, 72, and his wife Morjina Begum, 50, Mukta’s parents, received first aid.