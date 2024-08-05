Crowd breaks into Ganabhaban
After Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana left the country, a huge crowd broke into the Ganabhaban. Carrying out processions they went inside the Ganabhaban after 2:30 pm today, Monday.
They were seen celebrating on the Ganabjhaban premises waving their hands in the air. And, they were chanting slogans. Many of them were seen leaving with many belongings of the Ganabhaban toward 3:00 pm.
A military helicopter with Sheikh Hasina took off from Bangabhaban at around 2:30 pm. At the time, she was accompanied by her younger siter Sheikh Rehana. Sources concerned said they in helicopter set out for West Bengal of India. People broke into the Ganbhaban right after that.