Chemical shops in space allocated for parking

At least one-third of the basements of buildings in areas under the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) are used as shops and markets for commercial purposes.

This information came up in an inspection of the RAJUK recently. This has increased the risk of accidents like the blast in Siddique Bazar, experts said.

Following a blast in a seven storied building in Siddique Bazar on 7 March, RAJUK decided to inspect the basements of the buildings in areas under its jurisdiction. As per the decision, the RAJUK inspected only the buildings with a basement. However, all the buildings with a basement did not come under inspection.