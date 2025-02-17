July uprising injured, relatives block Shahbagh
The people who sustained injuries in the July uprising and their relatives have blocked the Shahbagh intersection of the capital. They blocked the intersection around 1:30 pm Monday, which suspended traffic movement through the intersection leading to long tailbacks in the adjacent roads.
Protesters say the government has created three categories – ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ – for the treatment of people who were injured in the July uprising.
However, the patients under category A and C enjoy more facilities than C category, which is quite discriminatory.
The protesters demand that all the injured of the July uprising should be treated under A and B category. They said there should be only two categories – injured and critically injured.
The other two demands raised by the protesters include introduction of a toll free hotline service to ensure proper treatment for the injured in the remote areas and a new law to protect the injured.
Many of the protesters also demanded government allowance for all injured.