July uprising injured, relatives block Shahbagh

The people who sustained injuries in the July uprising and their relatives have blocked the Shahbagh intersection of the capital. They blocked the intersection around 1:30 pm Monday, which suspended traffic movement through the intersection leading to long tailbacks in the adjacent roads.

Protesters say the government has created three categories – ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ – for the treatment of people who were injured in the July uprising.

However, the patients under category A and C enjoy more facilities than C category, which is quite discriminatory.