Students block 3 vital intersections, severe traffic congestion created

Protesting students on Wednesday blocked the Science Lab, Technical and Tantibazar intersections in the capital at the call of the ‘Saat College Biswabidyaloy Rupantor Andolon’.

The students have been waging the movement on demand of the promulgation of an ordinance to establish the proposed Dhaka Central University incorporating seven large colleges..

The Science Lab intersection was blocked at around 1:00 pm. Earlier, the Technical intersection was blocked approximately 12:30 pm, while the Tantibazar intersection was blocked around 11:45 am.