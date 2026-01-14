7 college crisis
Students block 3 vital intersections, severe traffic congestion created
Protesting students on Wednesday blocked the Science Lab, Technical and Tantibazar intersections in the capital at the call of the ‘Saat College Biswabidyaloy Rupantor Andolon’.
The students have been waging the movement on demand of the promulgation of an ordinance to establish the proposed Dhaka Central University incorporating seven large colleges..
The Science Lab intersection was blocked at around 1:00 pm. Earlier, the Technical intersection was blocked approximately 12:30 pm, while the Tantibazar intersection was blocked around 11:45 am.
This has brought traffic movement on adjacent roads to a complete standstill and causing severe congestion in the surrounding areas.
Students occupying the intersections were seen chanting various slogans in support of their demand.
The ‘Saat College Biswabidyaloy Rupantor Andolon’ had announced on Tuesday that it would blockade the Science Lab, Technical and Tantibazar intersections on Wednesday to press home their one-point demand.
The programme was outlined in a press release.
The sole demand is the approval of the updated draft of the Dhaka Central University ordinance at the advisory council meeting scheduled for 15 January, followed by the formal promulgation of the final ordinance by the president.
The press release also warned that if the demand is not met within the stipulated timeframe, the students’ protest programmes would continue.
It further stated that the draft of the Dhaka Central University Act 2025, formulated to establish the proposed Dhaka Central University by integrating seven colleges, was published on the website of the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the education ministry on 24 September.
The publication of the draft immediately sparked extensive debate both in favour of and against the proposal. In response, the ministry organised consultation meetings with all stakeholders.
According to the statement, the ministry subsequently revised the draft in light of feedback received from stakeholders.
Most recently, from 7 to 8 December, protesting students staged a continuous sit-in programme towards the Shikkha Bhaban (Education Building).
During that programme, the education ministry held a meeting with student representatives and assured them that all processes would be completed by December and that the ordinance would be promulgated in early January.
The press release added that the students have learned from a reliable source that a meeting of the interim government’s advisory council will be held on 15 January. They are demanding that the Dhaka Central University Act 2025 be approved at that meeting and that the final ordinance be issued without further delay.