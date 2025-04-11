March For Gaza: No parade to Manik Mia Avenue, rally at Suhrawardy Udyan

Palestine Solidarity Movement, Bangladesh media coordinator Sheikh Fazlul Karim Maruf said the march would begin from five different points in Dhaka – Bangla Motor, Kakrail, Zero Point, Bakshibazar and Nilkhet – at 2:00 pm, which will be followed the gathering at Suhrawardy Udyan at 3:00 pm.

TSC metro rail station would remain open and roads would be open exclusively for all examinees, organisers said in a press release.

Participants have been requested to bring flags of Bangladesh and Palestine and no placards with political symbols, as well to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and volunteers.

Fazlul Karim told Prothom Alo a declaration in Bangla, English and Arabic would come from the rally expressing solidarity for Palestine. An oath would be taken to boycott various issues related to the interest of Israel, and the event would end with offering doa, he added.

Meanwhile, renowned politicians, scholars and celebrities expressed solidarity by posting video messages on the Facebook page of the Palestine solidarity movement 'March For Gaza'.