Breaching the law will not be tolerated: DMP commissioner
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman has warned of tougher action if the students and job aspirants, who have been waging a movement seeking reforms in quota for direct recruitment in government jobs, violate the law.
“There is an obligation to obey the court’s order. If anyone does anything that breaks law and order, it will not be tolerated,” said Habibur Rahman Friday.
The DMP commissioner also said that the Appellate Division has given a one-month status quo order on the judgement of the High Court on the quota system in government jobs. The issue of quota system in government jobs is for the court. Everyone should trust and respect the court. There is an obligation to obey court orders.
He thought everyone should do that.
Joining the programme virtually, social welfare minister Dipu Moni said, there is no alternative to investigative journalism.
Citing that at various times the journalists presented the correct information through their writings whenever there has been campaigns of misinformation in the country and abroad, she said the prime minister values freedom of expression and works to ensure it.
