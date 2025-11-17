2 excavators, protesters spotted at Dhanmondi 32

Two excavators were seen on the road in front of Dhanmondi 32 in the capital. A group of people has gathered there and is staging a protest. Police are present at the scene.

Earlier, an official of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Dhanmondi division told Prothom Alo that he had heard excavators were being taken toward Dhanmondi 32.

When asked about the matter, Additional Deputy Commissioner of DMP’s Dhanmondi division, Sizanul Haque, told Prothom Alo, “We will in no way allow anyone to take the law into their own hands.”