Metrorail hit by card crisis, paper tickets likely for single journey

Sufferings of commuters have mounted as a crisis of tickets has hit the Dhaka metrorail service with many passengers leaving the stations without availing single journey tickets. Besides, sales of permanent cards, also known as MRT Pass, nearly stopped due to supply shortage. Authorities concerned are trying to increase the supply of single journey tickets but they have no answer as to when the supply of permanent cards might begin.

According to sources at the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the owning company of the Dhaka metrorail, the DMTCL still has 30,000 single journey cards and another 30,000 cards will arrive within December while another 120,000 cards are likely to come to the country at the end of January. However, officials think all of these cards would not mitigate the crisis of the single journey cards.

Currently, about 350,000 passengers, according to the DMTCL, commute on metrorail with 45 per cent of them using single journey cards and 55 per cent using MRT cards.

Passengers waited at the stations longer than the usual time as the crisis of single journey cards deepened. Many passengers even took alternative ways to reach their destinations.