Bangladesh launches first-ever oral anti-diabetic medication

Bangladesh has launched the first-ever once-weekly oral Anti-diabetic medication as possible alternative to insulin injections for the treatment of the disease, said a press release.
Diabetic Association of Bangladesh president professor AK Azad Khan was the chief guest the clinical implication programme of the Merzev medicine at Dhaka Club in the capital on Sunday.
BIRDEM Academy director professor Faruque Pathan and Bangladesh Endocrine Society president professor SM Ashrafuzzaman were special guest on the occasion.
In keynote, associate professor Faria Afsana highlighted the drug's potential to significantly enhance patient adherence to diabetes treatment.
ACI Pharmaceuticals manufactured the medicine to revolutionise change in diabetes management thereby elevating patients' quality of life.