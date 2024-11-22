Train movement resumes as battery-run rickshaw drivers move away

Train movement resumed between Dhaka and some parts of the country on Friday afternoon as the drivers of battery-run rickshaws lifted their blockade at the Jurain level crossing in the city after several hours.

Md Anwar Hossain, station master of the capital’s Kamalapur railway station, told Prothom Alo that movement of trains began around 3: 00 pm on the Dhaka-Narayanganj routes, as trains bound for Khulna and Rajshahi via Padma Bridge start departing the capital.