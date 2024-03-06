Raids to cover up failures of govt agencies: Restaurant Owners Association

Association’s secretary general Imran Hasan said, “Many overenthusiastic people are carrying out drives without discussion. The restaurant is being shut down. But there was also a problem in the ready-made garment sector. Not all factories were closed then. Instead, initiatives were taken to resolve the matter. Solutions were also found. Let such an initiative be taken. We will cooperate.”

Imran Hasan informed the media that there are 482,000 restaurants across the country where nearly 3 million people work. Already 40 restaurants have been closed in Dhaka, he added.

Addressing the press conference, Imran Hasan said that if you want to do restaurant business in Dhaka, you have to take approval from several organisations. All restaurants have some sort of certification. There is no way to tell that the restaurant is doing business illegally if someone has a few licences.

Running an unauthorised restaurant business is not possible sitting under the nose of the administration, he remarked.

Imran further said action should be taken if someone violates the law and if there is a specific complaint against someone. But closing restaurants in droves is not a solution. This will affect the businesspersons while many will be unemployed. At the same time, the building owners will be deprived of rent.