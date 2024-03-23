Four teen gangs active in Dhanmondi

Some four teen gangs are now active in the capital’s Dhanmondi area.

One of them is Tousef Group, which is led by the son of a ward councilor affiliated with the ruling Awami League. Another gang is Brotherhood where two rich kids – Orvil Khandkar and Alvi Khandkar – are in leadership.

According to the police, there are two other groups – Lab Sakib and CTN – in the area.

Locals said leaders of the teen gangs mostly belong to influential families, leaving no scope for the police to take actions. Their regular activities include drug consumption as well as drug peddling, hanging out in groups, teasing students, mugging, and so on. Sometimes, they do not hesitate to mug even in broad daylight.