Govt decides to reduce fare for students in BRTC bus: Quader

On 3 November, the government raised the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15 per litre prompting the transport owners and workers enforce an indefinite strike in the country on 7 November demanding a hike in bus fares.

Amid the worsening public woes caused by the transport strike, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) raised the bus fares of intra-city and inter-district buses by 26.5 per cent and 27 per cent respectively.

Following the fare hike, students started demonstrating in the city streets demanding half fares in public transport for them. Hundreds of students, particularly from Dhaka College, took to the streets to press home their demand.