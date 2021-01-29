Govt plans population density survey in Dhaka

Understanding population density is the most important aspect of urban planning. And to make Dhaka livable, a plan is being formulated to determine its population density, local government, rural development and cooperatives minister Md Tazul Islam has announced.

“A 20-year detailed area plan (DAP) is being chalked out by the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK). DAP will enable us to determine the density of the city’s population after considering its dimension, roads and other civic amenities scientifically,” the minister told UNB.

According to Tazul, it is possible to make Dhaka livable after increasing the number of highrises. But for that, the authorities need to focus on population density in the capital.