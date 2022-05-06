City

Govt shows sheer irresponsibility by hiking soybean oil price: Left alliance

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A man with a bottle of soybean oil at a grocery shop.
A man with a bottle of soybean oil at a grocery shop. Prothom Alo file photo

The left democratic alliance has severely criticised the price hike of soybean oil and said the government has shown sheer irresponsibility by hiking the oil price by Tk 28 per litre.

The left alliance leaders in a statement on Friday said a 'syndicate of businessmen' created artificial oil crisis ahead of Eid.

The oil crisis was clear to be seen in the shops and the crisis intensified after Eid, the statement added.

Amid such a crisis, the commerce secretary hiked the oil price by Tk 38 per litre considering the profit of traders ignoring the interest of consumers, it said adding the move will intensify the sufferings of the people.

The statement said the government has decided to increase the price of oil in the face of demand of traders pointing to the price hike of oil in the international market. However, the price is not reduced if the price in the international market falls.

During the two-year of coronavirus pandemic, the people have lost jobs and their income has decreased and now they are in acute financial crisis.

Peoples' lives and livelihoods have been difficult in the wake of high price of essentials including edible oil.

Under such circumstances, left alliance leaders urged the government to keep the prices of essentials stable, even if subsidy has to be given.

Those who gave the statement include CPB president Shah Alam, general secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince, BaSaD's Bazlur Rashid Firoz and Ganasanghati Andolan chief coordinator Zonayed Saki.

