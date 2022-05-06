Govt shows sheer irresponsibility by hiking soybean oil price: Left alliance

The statement said the government has decided to increase the price of oil in the face of demand of traders pointing to the price hike of oil in the international market. However, the price is not reduced if the price in the international market falls.
During the two-year of coronavirus pandemic, the people have lost jobs and their income has decreased and now they are in acute financial crisis.
Peoples' lives and livelihoods have been difficult in the wake of high price of essentials including edible oil.
Under such circumstances, left alliance leaders urged the government to keep the prices of essentials stable, even if subsidy has to be given.
Those who gave the statement include CPB president Shah Alam, general secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince, BaSaD's Bazlur Rashid Firoz and Ganasanghati Andolan chief coordinator Zonayed Saki.