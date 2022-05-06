Govt shows sheer irresponsibility by hiking soybean oil price: Left alliance

The left democratic alliance has severely criticised the price hike of soybean oil and said the government has shown sheer irresponsibility by hiking the oil price by Tk 28 per litre.

The left alliance leaders in a statement on Friday said a 'syndicate of businessmen' created artificial oil crisis ahead of Eid.

The oil crisis was clear to be seen in the shops and the crisis intensified after Eid, the statement added.

Amid such a crisis, the commerce secretary hiked the oil price by Tk 38 per litre considering the profit of traders ignoring the interest of consumers, it said adding the move will intensify the sufferings of the people.