Bill dues for 30 months

BNP leader Gayeshwar's residence gas line disconnected

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The Titas Gas authorities have disconnected the gas line of the residence of Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, a member of BNP standing committee, on Monday for not paying the gas bills for the last 30 months.

The gas distribution authorities issued a press release on Monday afternoon over the issue.

According to the release, Titas Gas Dhanmondi zone office conducted a drive at the residence of Gayeshwar at Sher-e-Bangla road in Dhaka and cut his gas connection for the dues.

The total dues of seven double burners in his residence stand at Tk 1, 70,368. He last paid the bill in January in 2020. Since then, the BNP leader didn’t pay any bill till July this year though he used the stoves regularly, it read.

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy could not be reached for comment as he didn’t pick up the calls in WhatsApp.

