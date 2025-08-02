Fire at Sundarban Square Market in Gulistan doused after an hour
The fire that broke out at Sundarban Square Market in Gulistan area in Dhaka, has been brought under control.
The blaze started around 10:00 am today, Saturday, and was brought under control at 11:12 am, about an hour later.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence stated in an SMS that the fire originated on the fifth floor of the Sundarban Square Market building. Eleven units of the fire service were deployed at the scene to bring the fire under control.
According to the fire service, there are various shops on the fifth floor of Sundarban Square Market. The fire spread across these shops, and thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the building.