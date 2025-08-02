City

Fire at Sundarban Square Market in Gulistan doused after an hour

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A fire has broken out at the Sundarban Square Market in Gulistan area of Dhaka.Courtesy of the Fire Service

The fire that broke out at Sundarban Square Market in Gulistan area in Dhaka, has been brought under control.

The blaze started around 10:00 am today, Saturday, and was brought under control at 11:12 am, about an hour later.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence stated in an SMS that the fire originated on the fifth floor of the Sundarban Square Market building. Eleven units of the fire service were deployed at the scene to bring the fire under control.

A fire has broken out at the Sundarban Square Market in Gulistan area of Dhaka.
Courtesy of the Fire Service

According to the fire service, there are various shops on the fifth floor of Sundarban Square Market. The fire spread across these shops, and thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the building.

Also Read

Residential building at Shawrapara catches fire

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from City