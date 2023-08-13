Tareque Masud, Mishuk Munier death: Compensation cases not resolved

After the accident, the families of Tareque Masud and Mishuk Munier separately filed cases against the bus owner, driver, and insurance company in the Manikganj District Judge's Court for compensation under the Motor Vehicles Ordinance on 13 February, 2012. Following the plaintiff's request, the case was later transferred to the High Court. In the case filed by Tareque Masud's family, the High Court issued a compensation verdict on 3 December 2017. The verdict directed Tareque Masud's family to receive compensation of Tk 46.1 million.

The bus owners and the plaintiff appealed to the Appellate Division separately in 2019. Both appeals were in the 21st place of the Appellate Division’s cause list on 9 August of that year, but no hearing happened on that day. On the other hand, the trial proceeding of the case filed by the family of Mishuk Munier seeking compensation is underway at the High Court bench of justices GBM Hassan and Razik Al Jalil. Lastly, the court recorded witness deposition in this case on 18 July this year.

Mishuk Munier’s wife Monjuly Kazi told Prothom Alo on Saturday, “Had there not been the coronavirus pandemic, we would have received the verdict as the case proceedings progressed. We are hopeful the case would be disposed of quickly and we will get justice.”