Mohiuddin Rony alleges attack on him at Kamalapur station

Dhaka University student Mohiuddin Rony and his fellow protesters on Thursday alleged that they had been attacked at Kamalapur railway station by some law enforcement people.

“When we tried to enter Kamalapur Railway station to stage our regular protest, they stopped and attacked us. It is a clear violation of civil rights,” Rony told UNB.

A female protester named Munni said, “When we were entering Kamalapur Railway station for protest, some Railway police and local law enforcement personnel prevented us. They hurt us by pushing us with their batons.”