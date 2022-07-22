Mohiuddin Rony alleges attack on him at Kamalapur station

The incident took place around 5:00 pm on Thursday
Another eye witness has given the same account of the incident.
Then the protesters came to Shahbag around 7:00 pm and staged a sit-in demanding the implementation of his six-point demand along with the proper justice for such harassment.
Earlier on 19 July, Rony submitted a memorandum to the director general of Bangladesh Railway to press for his six-point demand and gave an ultimatum of 48 hours.
Before this, from 8 July, he has been demanding the implementation of his six-point demand after being deceived by SOHOZ.com while buying a train ticket to go home during the vacation of Eid-Ul-Azha.
However, when he alleged this deception to Vokta Odhikar Songrokkhon Parishad, they investigated it and fined SOHOZ.com an amount of Tk 200,000 of which Rony was given Tk 50000 on 20 July.