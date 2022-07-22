City

Mohiuddin Rony alleges attack on him at Kamalapur station

Mohiuddin Rony alleges attack on him at Kamalapur station
Mohiuddin Rony alleges attack on him at Kamalapur station

Dhaka University student Mohiuddin Rony and his fellow protesters on Thursday alleged that they had been attacked at Kamalapur railway station by some law enforcement people.

“When we tried to enter Kamalapur Railway station to stage our regular protest, they stopped and attacked us. It is a clear violation of civil rights,” Rony told UNB.

A female protester named Munni said, “When we were entering Kamalapur Railway station for protest, some Railway police and local law enforcement personnel prevented us. They hurt us by pushing us with their batons.”

The incident took place around 5:00 pm on Thursday

Another eye witness has given the same account of the incident.

Then the protesters came to Shahbag around 7:00 pm and staged a sit-in demanding the implementation of his six-point demand along with the proper justice for such harassment.

Earlier on 19 July, Rony submitted a memorandum to the director general of Bangladesh Railway to press for his six-point demand and gave an ultimatum of 48 hours.

Before this, from 8 July, he has been demanding the implementation of his six-point demand after being deceived by SOHOZ.com while buying a train ticket to go home during the vacation of Eid-Ul-Azha.

However, when he alleged this deception to Vokta Odhikar Songrokkhon Parishad, they investigated it and fined SOHOZ.com an amount of Tk 200,000 of which Rony was given Tk 50000 on 20 July.

