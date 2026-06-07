Businessman shot and robbed in broad daylight at Motijheel
A businessman has been shot and robbed in broad daylight in front of the Janata Bank in the Shapla Chattar area of Motijheel in the capital. The incident occurred at around 3:00 pm today, Sunday.
According to the police, a money exchange businessman, identified as Md Lokman, was injured after being shot by the muggers. He has been admitted to Mugda Medical College Hospital, Dhaka.
Witnesses said that two individuals attempted to snatch a bag from a man. At one stage of the scuffle, the man was shot. Passers-by then fled the scene in panic. The two muggers subsequently took the bag from the gunshot victim and fled on a motorcycle. The police could not immediately confirm how much money was in the bag.
Mohammed Harun Ur Rashid, Deputy Commissioner of the Motijheel Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told Prothom Alo that multiple motorcycles were present at the scene. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the robbery.
A source from the Motijheel police station stated that the gang of muggers had been tailing Lokman. As soon as he arrived in front of Janata Bank, two individuals on a motorcycle intercepted him. They then shot him, snatched the bag, and fled.
However, the exact amount of money inside the bag could not be verified. The police have retrieved CCTV footage from the crime scene and its surrounding areas. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the individuals involved in the robbery by analysing the footage.