Architect Lailun Nahar Ekram dies
Celebrated architect Lailun Nahar Ekram passed away while undergoing medical treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a city hospital early Wednesday.
Lailun Nahar Ekram, who was suffering from critical kidney disease, breathed her last at Square Hospital at 1.45 am.
She left behind her husband, a son, a daughter, and daughter-in-law, son-in-law and three grandchildren and a host of family and friends to mourn her death.
Her first namaz-e janaza will be held at Taqwa Masjid in the capital’s Dhanmondi area after Asar prayers.
Her second namaz-e-janaza will be held in Gulshan Central Mosque (Azad Mosque) after Zuhr prayer on Thursday.
She will be buried in her family graveyard, beside her parents at Joydeppur, Gazipur.