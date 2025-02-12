Architect Lailun Nahar Ekram dies

She left behind her husband, a son, a daughter, and daughter-in-law, son-in-law and three grandchildren and a host of family and friends to mourn her death.

Her first namaz-e janaza will be held at Taqwa Masjid in the capital’s Dhanmondi area after Asar prayers.

Her second namaz-e-janaza will be held in Gulshan Central Mosque (Azad Mosque) after Zuhr prayer on Thursday.

She will be buried in her family graveyard, beside her parents at Joydeppur, Gazipur.