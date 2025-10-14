‘Toxic gas’ spread after explosion; factory roof door was locked

The Fire Service has recovered 16 bodies from the fire at Shialbari in Mirpur. It has given some initial explanations as to why so many lives were lost. Officials suspect that after an explosion at a nearby chemical warehouse, toxic white smoke or poisonous gas spread through the area, which proved deadly.

The Fire Service said the blaze quickly reached the “developed stage” or third phase, causing victims to lose consciousness. The rooftop door of the garment factory building, from which the bodies were recovered, had two padlocks on it, preventing workers from escaping to the top. It has also been initially learnt that neither the garment factory building nor the chemical warehouse had any fire safety certificate.