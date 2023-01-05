10th edition of Dhaka Lit Fest begins

The inaugural ceremony started with enchanting and energetic Manipuri dance performance, representing the South Asian culture.
Directors of Dhaka Lit Fest Sadaf Saaz, Ahsan Akbar and K Anis Ahmed gave the opening welcome speeches at the begining.
Sadaf Saaz warmly welcomed all the guests, old and new. She said they realised the importance of culture and literature more than ever during the corona pandemic.
"We are here, and we know the need for this precious space. Today we celebrate being together. Take a break, and enjoy over the next four days," she added.
Ahsan Akbar said, "We nurture culture and literature here. Shaping our future, that's what we are doing here. Hope you enjoy the events and discussions."
K Anis Ahmed in his speech said, "It's about thanks and thankfulness. I thank everyone who has made this event possible. And. I'm thankful for sheer coming together for culture thrives in community and communion. There will be discussions, debates. Hopefully you'll join us in celebrating the event."
Noted Bengali writer Amitav Ghosh said he's extraordinarily graetful to be here among great minds around the world.
"I feel honoured standing in front of you and it's moving for me to see the celebration of Manupuri dance with such energy. Being of Bangladeshi origin myself, from my parents' lineage, I grew up hearing stories about Bangladesh. Now, everywhere I go, I hear Bangla and it feels like my connection with Bangladesh has been restored."
"Bangladesh has become a regional leader now with high per capita income and all and there's much to celebrate, he added.
Nobel laurate Abdulrazak Gurnah said he's grateful to be here.
"This is my first time in Dhaka and I look forward to see things and events that I haven't seen before. I am just really grateful to be here and wish to enjoy the discussions and talks coming forward."
State minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid expressed his gratitude to the organisers of Dhaka Lit Fest. He said, this time their involvement with the event has decreased a bit but they hope to be more involved in future.
A ribbon was then cut on stage and the Dhaka Lit Fest officially commenced.