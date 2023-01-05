10th edition of Dhaka Lit Fest begins

After a three-year hiatus caused by the corona outbreak, Dhaka Lit Fest, one of the countries biggest literary festivals, is back again with a whole new level of energy and pizzazz.

This year the organisers of the event presents the 10th edition of the festival while bringing great literary minds from around the world together under one roof.

The first day of the four-day grand event began with Buddhist chants followed by the inaugural ceremony at the Abdul Kaim Shahttya Bisharad Auditorium.