The explosion occurred at around 4.30am in the family house in Jinjira's Mandail, said Mamun Ur Rashid, officer-in-charge of Keraniganj Model police station.

The injured were rescued and rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery under Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), he said.

“The condition of the injured in is critical,” said Bacchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.