Police couldn't 'make time' to inquire about armed Jubo League leader

The police could not make time to look into the Jubo League leader who was spotted with a firearm while trying to disperse a group of protesting garment workers at Mirpur in Dhaka on Tuesday.

He is Awlad Hossain, cultural affairs secretary of the pro-government youth organisation's Dhaka city (north) unit.

Asked about the updates, Mahfuzur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the Pallabi police station, said, "How we would inquire (about him) when we do not have enough time for tackling the (workers') movement."