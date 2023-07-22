No reason to hope external forces will arrange fair elections: Abul Kashem Fazlul Haq

Educationist and political analyst professor Abul Kashem Fazlul Haq has said there is no reason to hope that external powers will arrange a fair election in Bangladesh.
The politics that is prevailing in the country is, in a nutshell, abnormal, he noted.
Abul Kashem Fazlul Haq said this while delivering a speech commemorating the 3rd death anniversary of former Dhaka University vice chancellor Emajuddin Ahamed at the National Press on Saturday. Emajuddin Ahamed Research Centre organised the event.
Fazlul Haq said the US, the European Union and the British have been visiting Bangladesh for the sake of their own interest.
In light of fulfilling their own interest, they will float a formula, he said, adding they will not side with any political party.
Abul Kashem Fazlul Haq said the political situation needs to be improved and a way needs to be found as to how it can be done.
The political situation is much worse than it is perceived, he added.
Abul Kashesm Fazlul Haq said, "There is a dearth of respected persons in this time through which we are passing in Bangladesh. Amid this reality, certainly there are some good people. Professor Emajuddin should be evaluated in that way. Absolute perfect persons are not born in the world. Mistakes and shortcomings should be forgotten, only then can we advance."
He requested the organisers to publish a biographocal book on Emajuddin.
Chairing the event, Emajuddin Ahamed Research Centre president and Patuakhali Science and Technology University former vice chancellor Abdul Latif Masum said the time that is being passed is significant as well as critical.
If Professor Emajuddin was alive, he could have come up with a way out, he added.
Late Ahmad's daughter Rowshan Zinnat Ara Naznin shed light on the life of Emajuddin from birth to his celebrated academic life.
Moderated by journalist and poet Abdul Hye Sikder, the event was addressed by teachers of different universities.