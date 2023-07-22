No reason to hope external forces will arrange fair elections: Abul Kashem Fazlul Haq

Fazlul Haq said the US, the European Union and the British have been visiting Bangladesh for the sake of their own interest.

In light of fulfilling their own interest, they will float a formula, he said, adding they will not side with any political party.

Abul Kashem Fazlul Haq said the political situation needs to be improved and a way needs to be found as to how it can be done.

The political situation is much worse than it is perceived, he added.

Abul Kashesm Fazlul Haq said, "There is a dearth of respected persons in this time through which we are passing in Bangladesh. Amid this reality, certainly there are some good people. Professor Emajuddin should be evaluated in that way. Absolute perfect persons are not born in the world. Mistakes and shortcomings should be forgotten, only then can we advance."