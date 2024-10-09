Dhaka south city’s money in Taposh’s bank

Dhaka South City Corporation’s former mayor, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, deposited a significant portion of the organisation’s fixed deposits into his own bank, Modhumoti Bank. He also transferred the corporation’s financial transactions from other banks to Modhumoti.

Since taking office in 2020, he has focused on increasing the corporation’s income. Despite this surge, he did not prioritise development works; instead, he seemed more interested in channelling the corporation’s funds into his own bank.

During his tenure, six booths for Modhumoti Bank were established in Nagar Bhaban and the DSCC’s zonal office, allowing residents to deposit money for various services from the city corporation, while excluding other banks from participation.

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh is the founder of Modhumoti Bank, which received approval in 2013 and was initially known as ‘Bank of Taposh’. He remains a director of the bank.

According to DSCC, their fixed deposits totaled Tk 11.71 billion last September. Of this, Tk 5.43 billion - 46 per cent of the total - is deposited in Modhumoti Bank, while the remainder is with Janata and Premier Bank.