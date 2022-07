Awami League (AL) lawmaker and convicted Haji Salim was released on parole from 2:00pm on Friday for five and half hours for attending the namaj-e-janaza of his elder brother Haji Kayes.

The home ministry granted his appeal over the release on parole.

Subhash Kumar Ghosh, jail super of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

He said Haji Salim, undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), was released on parole until 6:00pm.